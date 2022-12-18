Fun With Kids: Picture books, toys for Christmas gifts, Disney-themed festive fun

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Read: Santa Wants To Get Fat

Santa thinks he is too skinny and tries out various ways to look fatter, to hilarious effect.

And when Granny Santa wants to help him deliver presents, he tells her: “Santa is not a girl. You don’t have a white beard.”

Santa Wants To Get Fat is the fourth title in an annual Christmas picture book series published by the Singapore Centre for Chinese Language.

The series is written in Chinese by its dean of early childhood care and education Cheng Wan-Ni and illustrated by Patrick Yee.

The stories, which are also available in English, do not focus only on the festive season.

“By using Santa, a character that every child is familiar with, we hope to engage young readers and get them to discuss various topics, such as gender and occupational stereotypes,” says Dr Cheng.

The stories are also set in Singapore so that children can relate better to them.

Get the books for $7.50 (paperback) and $28.04 (hardcover) each at str.sg/wCFE

Read: Grandma’s Tiger