Fun With Kids: BT21 and Line Friends X Kumoya cafe, S.E.A. Aquarium’s holiday camp

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: BT21 and Line Friends character cafe

Fans of cute themed cafes will have double the fun at Kumoya, which is now collaborating with not one, but two popular groups of characters: BT21 and Line Friends.

From walls to table tops, the cafe in Orchard Central is splashed with their colourful pictures (left) until Jan 1. Its past collaborations have featured characters and brands such as Hello Kitty and Sesame Street.

On the BT21 menu – with no pork, no lard and no alcohol – options include Chimmy and Mang Seafood Curry Rice ($28.90) and Cooky and Shooky Fried Chicken Burger ($25.90).

The Line Friends menu features Sally and Choco Korean Chicken Stew ($24.90) and Brown and Cony Cheese Burger with Spicy Kimchi Mayo ($26.90).

Kumoya cafe will no longer be a permanent cafe space from Jan 1. PHOTO: KUMOYA

Make a reservation at www.facebook.com/kumoyasingapore

Join: S.E.A. Aquarium’s holiday camp

Kids can interact with aquarium specialists and divers at S.E.A. Aquarium’s Junior Ocean Protector programme. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

S.E.A. Aquarium’s Junior Ocean Protector camp is back for the school holidays.

Children aged seven to 12 can interact with aquarium specialists and divers to learn how they care for marine animals and their habitats.

They will also get rare behind-the-scenes access, such as to the veterinary diagnostic laboratory and the food preparation room.

The camp’s year-end edition has a special focus on sea jellies, so kids can observe their feeding session and pick up interesting facts about them. For instance, did you know that they have four stomachs?

Participants visiting the veterinary diagnostic laboratory, where they interacted with Dr Christopher Torno, a marine veterinarian at S.E.A. Aquarium. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

The six-hour programme takes place from Fridays to Sundays till Dec 31. It costs $278 a child and includes lunch, souvenirs and a certificate of completion.

To sign up, go to str.sg/wC2j

Watch: My Invisible Life

My Invisible Life looks at how a teen and a migrant worker defy social expectations to become unlikely friends. PHOTO: GATEWAY ARTS

On your next family movie night, catch My Invisible Life. Recommended for students aged 10 to 16, the local film looks at how a teen and a migrant worker defy social expectations to become unlikely friends.

It aims to encourage audiences to look beyond stereotypes, as well as promote greater understanding and appreciation of migrant workers.

“Through fun and entertaining productions, we draw attention to prevailing social issues and encourage thought and discussion about them,” says Ms Priscilla Khong-Espinosa, the film’s executive producer and executive director of non-profit organisation Gateway Arts.

Written by playwright Jean Tay, the 43-minute film is developed as an educational arts programme and available for group bookings by schools and establishments in 2023.

But you and your kids can catch it for free on YouTube until Dec 18, which is International Migrants Day.

Register for tickets at myinvisiblelifeimd.peatix.com/view

