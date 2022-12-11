Fun With Kids: BT21 and Line Friends X Kumoya cafe, S.E.A. Aquarium’s holiday camp

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: BT21 and Line Friends character cafe

Fans of cute themed cafes will have double the fun at Kumoya, which is now collaborating with not one, but two popular groups of characters: BT21 and Line Friends.

From walls to table tops, the cafe in Orchard Central is splashed with their colourful pictures (left) until Jan 1. Its past collaborations have featured characters and brands such as Hello Kitty and Sesame Street.

On the BT21 menu – with no pork, no lard and no alcohol – options include Chimmy and Mang Seafood Curry Rice ($28.90) and Cooky and Shooky Fried Chicken Burger ($25.90).

The Line Friends menu features Sally and Choco Korean Chicken Stew ($24.90) and Brown and Cony Cheese Burger with Spicy Kimchi Mayo ($26.90).