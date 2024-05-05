Fun With Kids: National Junior College’s charity funfair, free entry to pools, Little Hero book

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

National Junior College’s charity funfair

Challenge your children to inflatable obstacle courses, hit the go-kart track and enjoy carnival games such as the rodeo bull and dunk tank.

These are among the highlights at National Junior College’s (NJC) charity funfair Funtasia on May 11 from 10am to 3pm.

Open to the public, the event at its campus in Bukit Timah will raise money for Eden Centre for Adults. The day activity centre, with branches in Hougang and Clementi, serves individuals aged 18 and above with autism.

The funfair, last held in 2018, also celebrates NJC’s 55th anniversary.

Some carnival stalls will be co-hosted by students from Eden School and NJC. Look forward to booths offering a variety of food and drinks as well.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at go.gov.sg/njcfuntasia

You are also welcome to donate the tickets to NJC’s list of beneficiaries, so they can enjoy the carnival activities.

Find out more at str.sg/8bd3