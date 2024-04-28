Fun With Kids: Children’s run, puppet theatre show, Raya at Sports Hub

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Cold Storage Kids Run
Ignite your children’s passion for running and let them experience the thrill of crossing the finish line.
Register for the Cold Storage Kids Run, which returns on June 2 in Sentosa’s Palawan Green.
It features competitive categories for boys and girls, who stand to win $400 worth of prizes and trophies.
The seven- to nine-year-olds will take the 1.6km route, while those aged 10 to 12 will cover 2km.
There is also a non-competitive 1.6km fun family run for parents and their children aged up to 12. Babies in strollers, from as young as six months old, are welcome.
Sign up by May 2 to enjoy an early-bird discount off the normal rates, which start at $55.
The first 300 participants can also enjoy a free Breakfast Run and activities at Marina Barrage on May 12.
Go to csgtkidsrun.com.sg for details.
Puppet theatre show and workshop
American author and illustrator Mo Willems’ picture book Leonardo, The Terrible Monster and its sequel Sam, The Most Scaredy-Cat Kid In The Whole World will be brought to life onstage.
Chicago-based theatre troupe Manual Cinema has adapted both well-loved stories into puppet performance Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About A Terrible Monster.
Kids from three years old and their families can look forward to being entertained by Leonardo, who is a terrible monster because he simply fails to frighten anyone. That is, until he finds scaredy-cat boy Sam.
Manual Cinema will use its trademark combination of puppet-led theatre, songs and animated action, which is filmed and streamed onto a big screen.
You can watch the screen like a traditional movie, or keep your eyes on the artists as they create the story.
The 50-minute show runs from May 24 to 26 at Sota Drama Theatre and is part of the line-up for the Singapore International Festival of Arts. Tickets cost $38 and $58.
Separately, there is an hour-long workshop by Manual Cinema’s co-artistic director Sarah Fornace on how to create a short puppet animation using simple materials. Recommended for adults and kids aged from five, this takes place on May 26 at Stamford Arts Centre’s Black Box. Tickets cost $28.
Find out more at str.sg/wimPu
Raya at Sports Hub
Catch free performances outside Kallang Wave Mall by two local singer-songwriters to round up Hari Raya celebrations.
Shazza, who recently went viral on TikTok for collaborating with Canadian pop duo Crash Adams, will take the stage on May 4.
Meanwhile, Sezairi, the first Singaporean artiste to chalk up more than 100 million Spotify streams, will serenade the audience on May 5.
Over the two-day Raya at Sports Hub event, families can also enjoy Malay cultural performances such as dance, silat and kompang (hand drum).
In addition, there will be free hands-on activities such as batik painting, Arabic calligraphy and henna art. There is also a Hari-Raya-themed photo backdrop.
Find out more at str.sg/vFRG