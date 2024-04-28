Fun With Kids: Children’s run, puppet theatre show, Raya at Sports Hub

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Cold Storage Kids Run

Ignite your children’s passion for running and let them experience the thrill of crossing the finish line.

Register for the Cold Storage Kids Run, which returns on June 2 in Sentosa’s Palawan Green.

It features competitive categories for boys and girls, who stand to win $400 worth of prizes and trophies.

The seven- to nine-year-olds will take the 1.6km route, while those aged 10 to 12 will cover 2km.

There is also a non-competitive 1.6km fun family run for parents and their children aged up to 12. Babies in strollers, from as young as six months old, are welcome.