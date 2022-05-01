Fun With Kids: Hari Raya children's TV special, picture book inspired by idioms

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: Hari Raya children's special

Who is more popular on social media? In children's Malay drama Ra Ra Raya!, Sarah and her grandmother Nek Jah battle it out as they share videos of themselves tackling Hari Raya-themed challenges on social media. Find out if conflict will ensue as one rapidly gains more fans.

This Hari Raya special programme airs on May 3 at 10am on Suria and will also be available to stream on meWatch.

Actress Era Farida, who plays Nek Jah, tells The Straits Times: "Technology does bridge the gap of different generations. As good as it can get, we should never let technology get the better of us.

"Use social media wisely and never be dependent on the 'likes' from virtual platforms. Family is where the real 'likes' are."

The one-hour show also features upbeat festive songs performed by alumni from Juara Mic Junior, a children's singing competition, and other young talent from Suria's programmes.

For more festive programmes, go to this website.

Join: Colour Socks Parade fund-raising event