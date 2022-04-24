Fun with Kids: Visit Legoland Malaysia, join Decathlon Run challenge, create Mother's Day crafts with iPad

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: Legoland Malaysia Resort

With the full opening of land borders between Singapore and Malaysia, seize the chance to travel to Legoland Malaysia Resort in Johor Baru with your kids.

The theme park's first vehicle- and racing-themed festival, Build The Thrills, is taking place till June 26.

Look out for the iconic Lego Ferrari 512 M model, a scaled-down version of the supercar that comprises 78,496 bricks.

Its all-time favourite attraction, Driving School, now features a wider variety of vehicles safe for children to operate.

Go on a hunt and find unique Lego vehicles throughout the park to redeem a gift.

Do not forget to drop by the Pit Stop Building, where you can build your racing car or stunt vehicle and put it to the test.

There are also meet-and-greet sessions with Lego racers: the Technical Builder, the Speed Champion and the City Racer. Even the stars of Lego Friends of Heartlake City will be performing in racing outfits.

You can also stand a chance to win prizes from its daily lucky draw. Every Friday to Sunday, winners get the thrill of standing on a podium during the prize-giving ceremony.

From May 1 to 31, book your one-day pass three days in advance and enjoy 25 per cent discount. Find out more at the theme park's website.

Do note that coach services, which used to ply from the Singapore Flyer to Legoland Malaysia, have not resumed at press time.

If you are not driving, check out its website for updates on transportation.

Join: Decathlon Run challenge