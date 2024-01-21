Fun With Kids: CNY Family Fun, make dragon’s beard candy, Bluey series

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

CNY Family Fun

Chinese New Year starts on Feb 10, but you can get your kids pumped up about the Year of the Dragon from Jan 26 to 28 at CNY Family Fun.

Organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and Singapore Chinese Orchestra at their premises in Shenton Way, the event is themed Engaging Traditions.

At the centre’s concourse, your family can be part of an interactive free performance based on the Chinese folk tale of Nian the monster. Turn up in red outfits to help ward it off.

Make your way to the roof garden for an Instagram-worthy art installation inspired by iconic dragon-themed neighbourhood playgrounds.

You can catch free LED-lit dragon dance shows, try your hand at couplet calligraphy as well as redeem hongbao packets, wall decorations and ice cream.