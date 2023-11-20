Origami as a symbol for strength: How she's using art to shine the spotlight on social issues

At Assisi Hospice, a colourful array of origami occupies a pride of place at the reception, beckoning the eye to its intricate beauty. From afar, the art piece looks like the stalagmites and stalactite crystals of a cave, stained in hues of red, brown and orange. But look closer and one will notice that the “crystals” are made of different paper animals in the shapes of cats, dogs and giraffes.
This is the creation of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) undergraduate Alya Rahmat and four of her classmates. Through this project, the students hope not only to highlight the Catholic Sisters’ dedication to the hospice, but also to raise awareness of the importance of supporting vulnerable communities. By using origami to form crystals, the art piece exemplifies the strength in numbers, that even the smallest efforts can create strong support in the community.
“We wanted the art piece to showcase that no matter how fragile individually, we can be strong when we are together,” the 21-year-old explains.
Her project is part of an ongoing collaboration between NAFA, Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood Singapore (FMDM) and Assisi Hospice, aimed at promoting awareness and respect for healthcare workers.
The process involved art therapists from Assisi Hospice who shared about the therapeutic and creative art approaches they use in their clinical practice with the students.
“In turn they bring more art into the hospice space fostering a meaningful exchange within our community,” says Ms Choo Shiu Ling, CEO of Assisi Hospice.
Making an impact with arts education
Ms Alya enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Fine Art degree programme after completing NAFA’s Diploma in Fine Art in 2022. Despite initially taking up the diploma with the intention to hone her skills in making art, she soon realised that she could leverage art to make a greater impact on the community.
“I want to use art as a way to spark conversations,” she says. “To talk about things that are often overlooked or deemed taboo and to help navigate the systems around us.”
Her three-year honours degree is backed by the world-renowned University of the Arts London (UAL), ranked second in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 for art and design. Through the programme, students are taught to work collaboratively and independently on art practices across disciplines, through industry partnerships and projects. They also get the opportunity to spend seven weeks at UAL as part of an international placement.
With a well-rounded curriculum that provides an in-depth understanding of the local and regional arts scene, as well as opportunities to participate in meaningful projects, fine art graduates often find rewarding careers as artists, art facilitators, curators and art teachers.
Such hands-on approach to learning extends beyond the classroom and into the real world. Just like how Ms Alya wishes to use her arts education to impart knowledge and inspiration to the next generation, 19-year-old Mr Kai Alexandre Timen van Putten is starting to make an impact on the community.
Currently pursuing his Diploma in Arts Management, he has had the opportunity to serve as the co-lead of the access and participation subcommittee on the National Heritage Board’s Youth Panel, and share advice on how exhibitions, festivals and programmes could better cater to the younger demographic.
He says that the diploma has helped him better understand the different aspects of heritage and equipped him with knowledge in areas such as event management, marketing, audience development and communication.
For now though, Mr Putten is just happy to be given the opportunity to encourage the younger generation to care about their heritage.
Ms Alya, too, hopes to give back as an arts teacher one day.
A path to artistic growth
Graduates who wish to deepen their expertise and craft further can progress into the Master of Fine Arts Fine Art (MFA) programme conferred by the University of the Arts Singapore.
The programme prepares creative practitioners through critical discourse in forward-thinking and culturally progressive ways, within a South-east Asian and global context. This could involve creating work that brings a positive impact to social issues, environmental concerns, or other pressing matters.
Students will also have access to the Living Archive of Contemporary Art (LACAA), a first-of-its-kind, student-led resource centre and online collection that focuses on art in South-east Asia. It features student-curated documents, interviews, analyses and audio clips that offer a wealth of information that can help students in accessing fresh viewpoints and discussions about art.
"NAFA is committed to elevating our students' learning experience through a practice-led curriculum that merges theoretical knowledge with real-world applications," "We recognise the importance of an industry-focused approach, ensuring our holistic method empowers students to make a meaningful impact on the community through art and design. Collaborating with esteemed partners in the arts sector and beyond adds to our students' comprehensive understanding of the industry, equipping them for the dynamic workforce ahead."
The MFA is also open to working professionals who want to boost credentials for their arts careers.