Origami as a symbol for strength: How she's using art to shine the spotlight on social issues

At Assisi Hospice, a colourful array of origami occupies a pride of place at the reception, beckoning the eye to its intricate beauty. From afar, the art piece looks like the stalagmites and stalactite crystals of a cave, stained in hues of red, brown and orange. But look closer and one will notice that the “crystals” are made of different paper animals in the shapes of cats, dogs and giraffes.

This is the creation of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) undergraduate Alya Rahmat and four of her classmates. Through this project, the students hope not only to highlight the Catholic Sisters’ dedication to the hospice, but also to raise awareness of the importance of supporting vulnerable communities. By using origami to form crystals, the art piece exemplifies the strength in numbers, that even the smallest efforts can create strong support in the community.

“We wanted the art piece to showcase that no matter how fragile individually, we can be strong when we are together,” the 21-year-old explains.