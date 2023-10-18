From acting to directing: Dance student explores new creative pathways with interdisciplinary arts education

Despite having over 10 years of experience performing as a dancer, Mr Kirill Chastukhin was a ball of nerves when he went on stage at the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival earlier this year. For the first time, he had lines to memorise and say. For the non-native English speaker, having to speak in English in front of a big audience was an added challenge.

The performance, titled Less Than Half and combining the disciplines of theatre and dance, imagined a future where citizens have to conform to its country’s ideals or risk getting ousted.

As a dancer, the 23-year-old was used to focusing on his body movements. Having to speak on stage is an entirely new experience for him, forcing him out of his comfort zone to explore a new creative expression. The process gave him newfound confidence in his evolution as an artist.

Such new experiences are exactly what he had wanted to get when he enrolled in 2019 at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. He took a three-year Diploma in Dance programme at NAFA before entering NAFA’s Bachelor (Honours) in Performance Making (BAPM) programme in 2021. The degree is awarded by the University of the Arts London (UAL).

Focusing on dance and theatre

The BAPM is the only degree programme in South-east Asia where students can focus on Dance or Theatre, and at the same time, get involved in interdisciplinarity as a process, which enables them to explore other disciplines while focusing on performance and creation skills.

The dean of the Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies and former president for World Dance Alliance Singapore, Dr Caren Carino who has an extensive background in performance making, dance and education, believes that the academy’s multi-faceted curriculum gives students a competitive edge in the job market.

“A career in the arts is not just a pursuit of passion but a strategic investment in today’s complex and interconnected landscape,” she says. “Here at NAFA, we nurture nimble arts professionals who can transcend the boundaries of their disciplines through interdisciplinary explorations. As a result, our graduates become valuable assets for their versatile skillsets and competencies in the industries of the future.”