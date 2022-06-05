askST: How will changes to Primary 1 registration affect my child?

SINGAPORE - The annual Primary 1 registration exercise will start on June 29. It will be conducted online, same as in the last two years.

Under changes announced in 2021, the number of places reserved for Phase 2C - meant for children who do not qualify for priority admission to primary schools - will double to 40 from this year.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will also combine Phases 2A1 and 2A2 in 2022.

This means children whose parents are in the alumni association of the school will not have priority over those who have parents or siblings who used to study in the school. They will now compete in the same phase.

The Straits Times addresses parents' questions on the changes and the registration exercise.

Q: Why did the MOE decide to reserve 40 places for Phase 2C? Were 20 spots not enough?

A: The number of places reserved for Phase 2C was doubled to enable more children who live nearby and have no prior links to the school to obtain a place in the school.

Since the 2014 Primary 1 registration exercise, MOE has set aside 20 places each for Phases 2B and 2C in every primary school. This was the first step in ensuring that schools remain accessible to children without prior connection to the school, it says.

It had observed in subsequent years that a few schools needed the 20 reserved spots to ensure they remained accessible and, by 2021, this had gone up to six schools.

The MOE says the number of schools with 40 or fewer places in Phase 2C also increased from 19 in 2014 to 32 last year.

"If these trends continue, those who live within 2km of the school will find it increasingly difficult to gain admission," it adds.

Q: Why did MOE combine Phases 2A1 and 2A2?

A: Priority for alumni members was introduced in Phase 2A1 in 1999 to encourage stronger alumni and community support for schools.

The MOE says it is timely to review the fine differentiation of priority between Phases 2A1 and 2A2 as, over time, more former students and alumni associations have been actively contributing to their schools.

It adds: "The increase in reserved places for Phase 2C will result in fewer places in earlier phases. Several schools may end up with relatively few or no places left for Phase 2A2 registrants if priority between Phase 2A1 and Phase 2A2 registrants continued to be differentiated."

Hence, combining both phases into a simplified Phase 2A would help to preserve access for Phase 2A2 registrants, who might otherwise have no spots left.