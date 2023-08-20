9 kid-friendly Singapore hotels to level up your family staycation experience

SINGAPORE – M Hotel Singapore’s new nautical-themed family suite has the effect of making kids and parents go ooh and ahh.
Is it the lovable wallpaper that extends all the way to the ceiling, the canapes and champagne bottle on the dining table, or the spacious bathroom fitted with a jacuzzi?
The 775 sq ft layout was given a makeover and launched in June as the 36-year-old property’s first themed family suite.
Located in Tanjong Pagar, it is better known as a hotel for business travellers, but now wants to invite families here to a fun-filled staycation during school holidays and weekends, says its general manager Edeline Tiong.
Likewise, Citadines Connect City Centre does not spring to mind when it comes to a staycation with kids in tow.
But the one-year-old hotel is wooing families with a 496 sq ft suite that has adorable kids’ furnishing. There is a bunk bed with a pull-out, so up to three kids can sleep comfortably here.
In the adjoining room for parents, a flight of cheery yellow stairs leads to a queen-size loft bed.
Granted, the family suites in both hotels are very limited in numbers.
M Hotel, which has 415 rooms, is debuting with two. The 172-room Citadines Connect City Centre has one family suite and a smaller 409 sq ft family room in its mix.
It is a good way for the hotel to gauge the demand and hone its services for young guests. Citadines Connect City Centre general manager Peter Wong tells The Straits Times that the hotel is open to converting more rooms to family types if demand is strong.
Parents in search of new staycation spots should not overlook the 10 double-storey villas at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir.
The deluxe and superior villas are expansive at 1,550 sq ft each. Its premium category is bigger at 1,690 sq ft. They all have three bedrooms, high ceilings, roof balconies and sheltered BBQ patios.
Collectively known as East Villa, the retreats were launched in February for HomeTeamNS members.
Since July, affiliate members, such as those holding Safra and PAssion cards, as well as the public can book them during off-peak periods from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding public and school holidays.
But other property and hotel players, which have established a reputation as family-friendly staycay spots, are not resting on their laurels.
Village Hotel Sentosa and D’Resort at Downtown East, for example, have introduced more activities for young guests.
And Shangri-La Singapore in Orchard added the accommodation category of Garden Wing Deluxe Family Terrace, which comes with a spacious patio for a resort vibe.
School breaks are always a popular period for staycations, and the upcoming week-long September holidays just got extended, thanks to Teachers’ Day on Sept 11.
A check with hotels, including Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Village Hotel Sentosa and D’Resort, shows there are still limited rooms available.
Here are nine kid-friendly Singapore hotels that aim to level up your family staycation experience.
M Hotel Singapore
The property in Tanjong Pagar partnered with Kiztopia, a Singapore brand synonymous with indoor playgrounds, to roll out its first themed family suite.
If your children are familiar with Kiztopia’s animal mascots, they will be excited to see them on the colourful wallpaper and bedding.
The suite has a jacuzzi, light-and-sound projector, building bricks and plush toys to keep them entertained.
They are welcome to join daddy and mummy at the club lounge for an afternoon high tea session, in addition to buffet breakfast at its all-day-dining restaurant.
In the evening, canapes and a bottle of champagne will be sent to the suite.
Rates: The Nautical Family Suite package starts at $630++ a night and is valid till Jan 2, 2024. It includes admission to Kiztopia’s flagship outlet at Marina Square for two adults and two children below 12. The little ones will also get a bag with an activity booklet and a jigsaw puzzle.
Info: str.sg/i5La
Citadines Connect City Centre
Once your children enter the room, they will want to climb onto the bunk bed and go down the slide. The room is also furnished with bean bags, a hopscotch carpet and wooden toys.
Your adjoining room might turn out to be a playground for them too, as they follow the flight of cheery yellow stairs that leads to a queen-size loft bed.
They can help themselves to the free refreshments in the room, such as potato chips, mixed nuts, soda drinks and juices.
Do make time for the rooftop pool, which has a wading area for toddlers and pre-schoolers to frolic in.
If you can tear them away from the hotel, the family-friendly Plaza Singapura mall is a five-minute stroll away.
In the evening, wind down with them by reading picture books and titles from National Geographic Kids provided in their room.
Rates: From $512++ for a Family Room and $648++ for Family Suite
Info: str.sg/i5LD
East Villa at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir
Choose from 10 double-storey villas, each with three bedrooms and facing Bedok Reservoir or the lush greenery.
If wheelchair-friendly features are part of your consideration when booking a staycation, opt for Deluxe Garden 1 villa.
You can prepare meals for the family at the kitchenette, which has a cooking hob. Or fire up the barbecue on a gas grill at the sheltered patio – no charcoal needed.
The spacious layout also makes it a perfect party venue and you can engage a caterer to set up a buffet line.
Your family gets access to the gym and infinity pool at the HomeTeamNS clubhouse, but consider getting admission tickets to its Aqua Adventure centre. It boasts Singapore’s longest indoor waterslide at 114m long.
In the evening, switch on the in-villa game console and bond over old-school arcade titles such as Street Fighter.
Rates: From $403.74 a night for HomeTeamNS members, $504.67 for affiliate members such as those holding Safra and PAssion cards and $585.42 for the public. Only HomeTeamNS members can book the villas from Fridays to Sundays, during school holidays, and on eve of and public holidays.
Info: str.sg/i5Lr
Village Hotel Sentosa
Kids can get a taste of what it is like to work in a hotel at Village Hotel Sentosa, which has added two role-playing experiences to its line-up.
In the new Mini Concierge programme, little ones learn to navigate the MRT network, so they can better guide hotel guests to Singapore’s popular attractions. Mini Responder, on the other hand, introduces children to basic first-aid knowledge.
The other “jobs” they can take on are artist, engineer and housekeeper. The popular Mini Chef experience is available only on Saturdays, with alternate weeks for pasta- and pizza-making.
After “work”, it is time to hit the four child-friendly pool zones, from 0.5m to 1.2m deep, or simply relax in the comfortable rooms.
Rates: The Deluxe Family Room starts at $1,040++ a night. This includes buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids, who can also enjoy all Mini Hotelier experiences during their stay, subject to availability. The Family Room is available from $840++ a night, but does not include breakfast and Mini Hotelier experience
Info: villagehotels.asia/sentosa
Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa
Your kids will not want to leave the pools as there is a daily schedule of free and fun activities. They can learn to “walk” on water, join an aquatic exercise class or go on the slides.
If your children are aged five to 12, drop them off at the kids’ club. Knowing that they will be taken care of, you and your spouse can join the various adult wellness activities such as aqua boxing and yoga by the beach.
For stays from Sept 2 to 10, kids aged 12 and below can enjoy free unlimited ice cream at Siloso Beach Bar.
They also get one-time free access to Nestopia. The mega play structure on Siloso Beach has slides up to 15m long, climbing obstacles at 7.5m tall and suspended bridges.
Rates: Choose from a selection of room types, which start at $370++ a night
Info: str.sg/i5Ly
Shangri-La Singapore
The ninth floor of the hotel’s Tower Wing has long been dedicated to children and parents.
This is where you will find five Themed Family Suites – designed to the concepts of safari, treetop, castle, underwater and space – and 19 Deluxe Family Rooms.
Now, you can experience a resort vibe at its Garden Wing. The Deluxe Family Terrace here gives you access to a private patio with a cabana.
Create precious memories with your kids at its indoor playground Buds by Shangri-La and outdoor water playground Splash too.
Rates: The Fun Family Playcation package starts at $480++ a night and is valid till Dec 20. It includes buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids below 12 at The Line, $100 nett dining credits a night and playtime at Buds and Splash.
Info: str.sg/i5bZ
D’Resort at Downtown East
Choose from eight types of accommodation, including 10 Rainforest Family rooms, which are decorated according to the themes of Amazonian Jungle and Underwater.
These have a queen-size bed and a bunk bed for two adults and two children.
From some rooms, you can get a glimpse of Wild Wild Wet. A visit to this popular water park is a must, but take your kids to the new Gallop Stable as well. They can get up close with horses which have retired from their sporting heyday.
Till Sept 6, NTUC members receive a free feed pack for the horses when they book a riding session.
There is also a new Bike Stop where hotel guests can rent a premium Q series mountain bike at $20 for four hours and explore Pasir Ris on two wheels.
Rates: From $125++ a night after 30 per cent off best flexible rates. Room bookings are open one year in advance, so you can reserve early and enjoy savings
Info: str.sg/i5b4
Hilton Singapore Orchard
The hotel has partnered with Piqolo Kids, a local publisher and graphic illustrator specialising in storytelling, to design an activity book, Discover The Marvels Of Orchard Road.
Through puzzles and quizzes, your children will learn that Orchard Road was once home to spice and fruit plantations.
They will each also receive a drawstring bag, coloured pencils made from recycled wood, an origami set and a plush toy fashioned from upcycled hotel staff uniforms.
Rates: Choose from a selection of room types, which start at $399++ a night.
Info: hiltonsingaporeorchard.com
InterContinental Singapore
Two low loft beds with a slide are the star attraction at the hotel’s King Suite Kids Theme Room. It also has a teepee tent and animal plush toys for your kids to engage in imaginative play.
While they have fun, you can take a relaxing bath or chill on your king-size bed.
Rates: The King Suite Kids Theme Room costs from $750++ a night.
Info: singapore.intercontinental.com/rooms-suites/king-suite-kids-theme-room