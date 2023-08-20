9 kid-friendly Singapore hotels to level up your family staycation experience

SINGAPORE – M Hotel Singapore’s new nautical-themed family suite has the effect of making kids and parents go ooh and ahh.

Is it the lovable wallpaper that extends all the way to the ceiling, the canapes and champagne bottle on the dining table, or the spacious bathroom fitted with a jacuzzi?

The 775 sq ft layout was given a makeover and launched in June as the 36-year-old property’s first themed family suite.

Located in Tanjong Pagar, it is better known as a hotel for business travellers, but now wants to invite families here to a fun-filled staycation during school holidays and weekends, says its general manager Edeline Tiong.

Likewise, Citadines Connect City Centre does not spring to mind when it comes to a staycation with kids in tow.

But the one-year-old hotel is wooing families with a 496 sq ft suite that has adorable kids’ furnishing. There is a bunk bed with a pull-out, so up to three kids can sleep comfortably here.

In the adjoining room for parents, a flight of cheery yellow stairs leads to a queen-size loft bed.