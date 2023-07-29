PAP Women’s Wing conference discusses flexible work arrangements and other ways to support families

SINGAPORE - Working from home is the most common type of flexible work arrangement in Singapore, according to a survey of 2,700 respondents where over half of them have children.

Staggered working hours - which allow employees to vary their start and end times to suit their work and personal commitments - is the second most common form of flexible work arrangement.

These were some of the results from a survey conducted from 25 May to 19 June 2023 by the research group in the PAP Women’s Wing and NTUC’s Women and Family Unit, which was announced by PAP organising chairwoman Gan Siow Huang at the PAP’s Women’s Wing Conference on Saturday afternoon.

Themed “Support for SG Families”, the conference was held at Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay.

Another survey finding was that company size plays a part in allowing employees to work from home.

Six in 10 respondents in companies with over 100 employers could work from home, whereas for those in companies with 25 or fewer employees, only 4 in 10 could do so.

While the main benefit of working from home is that it can help employees to better manage work and caregiving responsibilities, the survey also noted that three in 10 of the respondents are more efficient in the office than at home.

Speaking at a panel on the challenges faced by women, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah said that flexible work arrangements do not compromise on productivity, as it maintains the types of leave for the workforce.

She noted that Government-paid paternity leave has been doubled from two to four weeks from 2024, to encourage more fathers to help care for children.

In the meantime, employers can choose to grant the additional two weeks of leave on a voluntary basis, and will be reimbursed by the Government. This is as the Republic is seeing fewer babies, said Ms Indranee.

Singapore’s total fertility rate (TFR) was 1.04 in 2022.

She also noted how families were coming under stress, due to the ageing population requiring more caregiving.

For environmental services firm Chye Thiam Maintenance, about seven in 10 of its 3,000-strong workforce are women. The company allows most of its full-time cleaning workers to choose how to fulfil their 44-hour work week.

Its retention rate at up to 90 per cent for its blue-collar workers can help to control costs in training new employees, said its chief executive Edy Tan.

Speaking at a panel on supporting women in their roles at home and work, Mr Tan said that as the environmental services industry is labour-intensive, CTM has been also looking at getting women to re-enter the workforce, by redesigning their role with flexible work arrangements.

This is so that they can fulfil caregiving responsibilities, while transiting back into the workforce with ease, he said.