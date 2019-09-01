Padang getting returfed and ready for next big event

When the covers over the turfed surface at the Padang were removed after this year's National Day Parade (NDP), patches of brown could be seen on what had been a luscious green field.

Work is under way to returf the expanse - which is slated to become a national monument.

Responding to queries from The Sunday Times, Lieutenant-Colonel Alroy Chua, the head of the NDP 2019 Organising Secretariat, said that reinstatement works on the Padang are on schedule and will be completed by November.

"This reinstatement is routine after all NDPs held at the Padang," he added.

"The NDP 2019 Executive Committee is working with both the Singapore Cricket Club and the Singapore Recreation Club, as well as other stakeholders to reinstate the Padang field."

Weighing in, Mr Michael Teh, the managing director of landscaping company Nature Landscapes, noted that while Singapore recently experienced a dry spell, the deterioration of the grass is mostly due to the fact that the turf was covered over a long period of time.

He said: "It is not serious, and a condition to be expected given the long rehearsal period for the Parade and the fact that a stage and grandstands were set up on the grounds.

"Grass - like all plants - require water, light and nutrients to be healthy and alive."

He also said that while it is possible that some parts of the field which were not completely covered might recover on their own, redoing the field ensures that it is safe to use for future events.

"As long as water is readily available, the restoration process will not be impacted adversely by the dry spell," he added.

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will be the next big event to take place in the area later this month.

The Padang itself will house a grandstand and host concerts.