Over 2,000 young offenders completed rehab programmes in past 5 years and avoided being charged

SINGAPORE - More than 2,000 young offenders have completed rehabilitative programmes in the past five years, allowing them to avoid being charged in court.

One such programme is the six-month Guidance Programme, which helps youth aged 10 to 18 who have been arrested for minor offences such as theft, fighting, lower-risk sexual offences, and first-time drug abuse.

This sees a case worker counselling youth in individual, group and family sessions on solving problems, forming healthy relationships, and managing their emotions.

Rehabilitation programmes for young offenders are run by 10 social service agencies appointed as Integrated Service Providers (ISP) in 2018 by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Over 94 per cent of those enrolled completed the Guidance Programme in 2022, the highest completion rate since 2018.

And 94 per cent of those who completed the programme in 2018 stayed out of trouble for three years after the programme, up from the 92.4 per cent average for the 2015 to 2017 cohorts.

There are now 10 ISPs islandwide running the MSF-funded programmes for young offenders below the age of 21.

The police refer the youth to the Guidance Programme, which may be extended up to a year.

Another core scheme run by the ISPs is the Enhanced Step Up Programme, for students who are at risk of dropping out of school or not going to school.

They also run specialised programmes such as the Youth Enhanced Supervision (Yes) scheme for drug offenders and the Enhanced Streetwise Programme for gang members.

MSF said it will study the potential to have ISPs work with more categories of young offenders who could benefit from these interventions.

One youth, Ryan (not his real name), told The Straits Times he stole a bike to get home one night in 2020 when public transport had stopped operating.

The 19-year-old said he did not have a good relationship with his father and sister, and got agitated when his parents argued.

“I felt I did not have control over my life. I gave in to the negative thoughts in my head. And I also didn’t really have anyone to talk to at home.”