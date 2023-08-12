Money mules: Counsellors worry as police study shows almost half of those recruited are under 25

SINGAPORE – Zack (not his real name) was a 17-year-old student in 2021 receiving $10 a day from his mother when he came across an advertisement in a Telegram group chat that promised payment for opening bank accounts.

He contacted the person who posted the ad. Communicating via text messages on Telegram, the man, who identified himself only as J, said the bank accounts would be used for investments.

Zack did not ask too many questions. He was promised $800 for each bank account he opened.

The teenager set up one UOB account and OCBC Bank account each, and deposited money given by J into each account.

Zack met J some time later to pass him the bank cards and details. After he met J, Zack persuaded his friends and strangers to open bank accounts for the man.

“I asked around, and it spread from there,” said Zack, who added that he made money off these people.

“For every bank card, I got $800. I gave them $400, and I kept $400.

Or I might give them $300, and earn $500 for myself. To me, it was win-win,” said Zack.

In two months, he earned a total of $2,800, but in September 2021, three plainclothes police officers arrested him at his home in Bukit Merah.

Zack then learnt from the police that the accounts he sold were used to launder money from scam victims. He was told he was a money mule – someone who allows criminals to control their accounts or help them perform transactions.

“I didn’t think I was harming anyone. I didn’t know that (criminals) were using it to scam people,” said Zack.

Although he claimed he was clueless, he admitted he was suspicious that he could earn a large sum in a short time, and that J never gave his full name.

Zack, now 19, said: “You don’t think you’ll get caught, but the law always catches up.”