Sheltered pool, aqua gym at Safra Choa Chu Kang

A new Safra clubhouse to open in Choa Chu Kang in 2022 will offer a "fitness oasis" to more than 90,000 national servicemen and their families who live in north-western Singapore.



Safra Choa Chu Kang will be the seventh such clubhouse here and the first to boast a sheltered pool and aqua gym.

The 1.4ha space will also feature a 50,000 sq ft fitness and wellness hub with a gym, mixed martial arts rings and a fitness studio.

The ground-breaking event is set to take place late next year and the development cost is expected to be between $60 million and $70 million.

The clubhouse was announced in May last year, and plans for the five-storey building were revealed yesterday at the atrium of Lot One shopping mall in Choa Chu Kang, where an exhibition showing artists' impressions and a 3D model of the clubhouse were on display.

The president of Safra and Senior Minister of State for Defence, Dr Maliki Osman, was at the launch, along with Mr Zaqy Mohamad, who is Minister of State for National Development and Manpower and also grassroots adviser to Chua Chu Kang GRC .

The clubhouse will be located within a five-minute walk from Choa Chu Kang MRT station and will house facilities including a partially sheltered running track and indoor playground.

Other facilities

•A 50,000 sq ft fitness and wellness hub with a gym, mixed martial arts rings and a fitness studio •A partially sheltered track •An indoor playground

Dr Maliki said Safra clubhouses show appreciation to national servicemen for their contribution to national defence. "Our clubs provide convenient venues where NSmen can meet up for activities and pursue common interests, encouraging them to stay connected and build on the close bonds forged during national service," he said.

The plans slated for Safra Choa Chu Kang are the result of consultations with around 1,600 national servicemen.

Safra Choa Chu Kang Development Committee chairman, Major (NS) Andy Tan Heok, said the new clubhouse will be "forward-looking" and use smart technology, such as a feature allowing users to book facilities with their smartphones.

Facilities manager Wayne Ho, 39, who has been a Safra member for a decade, visits the clubhouses at least once a month with his two young daughters to go bowling or swimming.

"One thing we are looking forward to is the indoor swimming pool as it means we can go swimming even in bad weather," he said. "Also, the indoor playground would be something my daughters would love."

During yesterday's launch, Mr Ho suggested setting up a rooftop garden at the new clubhouse to help the young and old bond while tending to the plants.

"This will give the new club a more community feel and provide even more activities for the family," he added.

The exhibition will be on display at Lot One until Friday. National servicemen and their families can give feedback on the plans through an online survey on the Safra website until Nov 30.