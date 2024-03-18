One taken to hospital, several hurt after collision involving SBS bus at JB checkpoint

SINGAPORE – Around 10 people were injured after two buses collided just before 6am at the Johor Bahru checkpoint on March 18.

Some travellers shared photos of the aftermath of the incident on Facebook, which showed broken glass strewn across the seats of bus 160, and the dented rear of another bus.

The accident took place at the Sultan Iskandar Building immigration complex.

“(Bus 160) was travelling straight, past the coach bay at Johor Bahru Checkpoint when it was suddenly hit on its left side by a private bus that was reversing out,” SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu told The Straits Times.

She added that a female passenger from bus 160 was conscious when taken to a hospital in Johor. “We are trying to reach out to her to render our support and assistance.”

A passenger on the same bus, who wanted to be known only as Ms Chen, told Shin Min Daily News she was heading to work in Singapore when the accident happened.

As she was standing near the door, she sustained injuries on her calf and ankle after being cut by glass fragments.

She told the Chinese daily she saw around 10 injured people in total from both buses.

“I saw some passengers who were bleeding from their wrists, and another passenger with a bleeding forehead. My husband’s arm was also slightly injured.”