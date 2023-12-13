Accident at Woodlands Checkpoint involving bus and car results in hours of heavy traffic

SINGAPORE – An accident involving a car and a public bus near the Woodlands Checkpoint resulted in a traffic jam of at least two hours on Dec 13 afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the accident, which occurred at Woodlands Crossing towards Woodland Checkpoint at about 4.50pm, blocked two out of four lanes.

“Travellers planning to depart Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint should expect delays,” added the authority.

A video of the aftermath of the accident, posted by user Tey Yong Peng to a Facebook group where traffic conditions at the land checkpoints are shared, showed an SMRT bus and an orange car at a road junction.

The hood of the car was severely damaged, and its grill and front licence plate were detached and lying on the road.

The police said that a 62-year-old male car driver and his 30-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital conscious, and that investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post at 6.33pm, the ICA said the lanes at Woodlands Crossing were cleared and back in operation.

A live camera feed on the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring portal at about 7pm captured a jam which stretched to Bukit Timah Expressway.

The Straits Times has contacted the police and SMRT for more information.