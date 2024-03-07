NUS students can pursue a major in performing arts from August 2024

SINGAPORE — Undergraduates at the National University of Singapore (NUS) will have the option to take a second major or minor in performing arts, as part of a new initiative by the university to integrate the arts into their learning.

Credit-bearing performing arts courses, which are currently offered for four groups, have been made available to students since August 2023, which help them fulfil elective requirements for their undergraduate education, said NUS in a statement on March 7.

The four groups are Chinese dance, Chinese orchestra, symphony orchestra and wind symphony.

More than just artistic performance, these courses assess students on active contribution, engagement, and their ability to collaborate with others, NUS said.

In place of typical lectures or seminars, each performing arts group follows regular training routines, such as combined rehearsals and sectionals, where members of the same section practise together.

Some 160 students are currently enrolled in these four credit-bearing groups, said NUS, and it is hoping to expand the number of eligible groups. It currently has 32 performing arts groups directly managed by the NUS Office of Student Affairs Centre for the Arts (CFA).

From August 2024, these course credits earned can be stacked towards a second major or minor in performing arts, as part of a broader move called “Arts For All” by NUS CFA to increase students’ participation in the arts and enhance interdisciplinary learning.

Students have the option to engage in performing arts at four levels, starting with “affiliate activities” in the form of student-led groups, then progressing to non-credit bearing group activities for more structured engagement and community initiatives. Those seeking a structured academic approach can join credit-bearing group activities, or pursue a second major or minor in performing arts.

Associate Professor Chan Tze Law, NUS’ vice-dean of students, told The Straits Times in an interview on Feb 27 that these opportunities at different levels will broaden students’ access to the arts on a “spectrum”.

“On one end, students enjoy entry-level access to the arts where they can form interest groups on their own,” said Prof Chan, adding that this allows for greater experimentation and does not require prior experience.

Prof Chan, who also oversees the CFA, said the entry-level groups, or affiliates, will have the potential to become a more formalised group with more steady funding.

Groups are recognised as credit-bearing when they have “demonstrated a commitment to their art form resulting in consistently exemplary creative output, and have rigorous, structured and comprehensive training frameworks”, said NUS.

Prof Chan, who is also vice-dean and founding faculty member of NUS’ Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, said: “The flexibility of earning a second major or a minor in performing arts will greatly benefit students who wish to pursue careers that emphasise creativity after graduation, and also reflect their artistic commitment during their undergraduate studies.”