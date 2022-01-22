NTU donates 300 laptops to families in South West District as part of Service Week event

SINGAPORE - When primary schools shifted to home-based learning (HBL) late last year to avoid exposing pupils to the risk of Covid-19 infection, Madam Nursafawati Kamaruz'zani's son had to use her mobile phone to attend online classes.

The family could not afford a laptop as Madam Nursafawati's husband, a 36-year-old technician, is the sole breadwinner.

But the phone's small screen made it difficult for Mohd Darwisy, who was in Primary 1, to participate in activities and follow the various videos and presentation slides.

The eight-year-old boy, an only child, was given a refurbished laptop last month.

The family, residing in Choa Chu Kang, is one of the 300 beneficiaries of a laptop donation drive organised by Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

"He was so excited to finally get his own laptop," said Madam Nursafawati, 34.

She added that her son was already familiar with computers from having previously used them in school. He has been using the laptop to attend religious classes online and watch YouTube videos.

The donation drive is part of the inaugural NTU Service Week launched on Saturday (Jan 22) to commemorate NTU's 30th anniversary. It will run till Jan 29.

More than 300 volunteers from NTU schools, student clubs, departments and alumni associations have signed up to participate in various service projects that will help an estimated 5,000 beneficiaries in Singapore and regional countries like Cambodia and Malaysia, the university said.

The projects will focus on the areas of digital inclusion, health and well-being, social welfare and sustainability.

Other initiatives include a food distribution programme in the Nanyang ward, a community telehealth service in Bukit Gombak and a household refurbishment project in Boon Lay.

Volunteers can also offer their time and energy to help residents through initiatives like running after-school sessions for pupils at nearby primary schools and befriending seniors who need social support.

Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling launched the event together with NTU's president, Professor Subra Suresh.

Ms Low said the new initiative "will see the entire NTU family extending their time, expertise and support across a variety of projects to uplift vulnerable residents in the South West District".