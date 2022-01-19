Singaporeans gave record donations through charity crowdfunding sites in 2021

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans gave generously to charity as online donation platforms collected record sums last year, despite the protracted Covid-19 pandemic's toll on jobs and finances.

Giving.sg received a record $95.5 million in donations - the largest sum collected since it was started by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) in 2010.

The $95.5 million is a 2 per cent increase from 2020 and it is more than double the $35.8 million collected in pre-pandemic 2019.

Some 625 charities use Giving.sg to raise funds and it is the leading national digital giving platform.

The record donations last year was driven by a rise in virtual giving during the pandemic, said the NVPC on Wednesday (Jan 19).

There were more than 4,800 fund-raising campaigns on Giving.sg last year, a 21 per cent jump from 2020 and 6 per cent more non-profit groups used it to raise funds last year.

On Dec 31, the site collected close to $3.4 million - the largest sum collected in a single day.

There are only a few online donation sites here and another crowdfunding platform, Ray of Hope, collected $4.4 million in donations last year.

This is roughly the same amount collected in 2020 but it was 10 times more than the $408,000 collected in 2019.

One fund-raiser took the lion's share of donations at Ray of Hope last year when the public donated close to $3 million to help a Singaporean toddler afford the world's most expensive drug for his neuromuscular disease.

The public also gave generously to affected groups, such as migrant workers, especially when the pandemic first started, its general manager Tan En said.

In 2020, Ray of Hope started to work with informal groups run by volunteers, such as the Covid-19 Migrant Support Coalition and ItsRainingRaincoats, that wanted to do good during the crisis.

The Ray of Hope runs checks on these groups before hosting a fund-raising campaign for them on its site. It also holds the donations raised for the causes these groups are soliciting for in its bank account and pay the vendors directly, as these informal groups are not registered as an official entity and they do not have a bank account in the group's name.

Mr Tan said: "This way donors know that the funds go to exactly what the campaign intent was. We are the only platform that does this - so that these groups can focus on doing good, instead of worrying about handling donor funds."