NS Square to be completed by 2027, a ‘national landmark’ for all Singaporeans: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE – The upcoming NS Square will be a space for national servicemen and their families, featuring a permanent stage deck and grandstand to host National Day Parades (NDPs) and other large-scale events, a water sports centre, and a public waterfront promenade.
It will replace the Marina Bay floating platform – a temporary structure built in 2007 when the National Stadium was closed for renovation, where 11 past NDPs have been held – and is set to be completed by 2027.
Besides being a permanent site for NDPs in the future, it will also host Basic Military Training graduation parades, said Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on March 19 at the ground-breaking ceremony of the site.
It will also house a national service-themed gallery showcasing the stories and contributions of the Singapore Armed Forces, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force national servicemen across generations through various multimedia platforms and hardware displays.
“NS Square will quickly become a national landmark for all Singaporeans and another jewel to add to the already impressive skyline around Marina Bay,” said Dr Ng.
Acknowledging the contributions of national servicemen, he added: “NS Square aims to be a place for NS men and their families to enjoy the peace and prosperity of a Singapore which they have protected over the years.
“This is prime, prime real estate and one given over to national servicemen and their families to show our country’s deep appreciation.”
Dr Ng said the NS Square name takes reference from the parade square, a fixture in the lives of national servicemen.
“That humble and ordinary parade square, amid refinement and luxury, is both a recognition and reminder to all NS men that their journey to become full-fledged soldiers began on the parade square – where discipline, strength, camaraderie, loyalty, integrity, among other important values were forged in them and their SAF units,” he said.
At the ground-breaking ceremony, the last remaining piece of the Floating Platform was towed away, and the first pile was driven into the marine site of the new development.
The redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay to NS Square was first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during NS50 celebrations in 2017 as a tribute to all past and present national servicemen and their families.
A design consultancy tender was awarded to Woha Architects in July 2020 by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of National Development. The project was initially slated to be completed by 2025, but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the construction sector pushed it back.
Events space, waterfront promenade and dining options
One of the main features of NS Square is the stage deck and grandstand with an increased seating capacity of about 30,000 people, which will allow more Singaporeans to attend the NDP and other events each year.
It can also be configured for events of different scales and types such as concerts, performances, sporting activities and competitions.
When not in use for events, the stage can be transformed into a multipurpose space for community activities like sports and recreation, and weekend markets.
A new waterfront promenade around the stage will form part of a continuous loop around Marina Bay. It will have facilities and dining options for the public to enjoy all year round.
Given its waterfront location, it will house a water sports centre for activities like canoeing, kayaking and dragon boating, as well as an elevated swimming pool with water play areas, a gym and a team-building hall.
“Dedicating a space for NS Square in the CBD (central business district) is a statement of intent of how important national service is to Singapore,” said First Warrant Officer (NS) Subash Lazar, who was present at the ground-breaking ceremony.
“For future generations, I think it will serve as an artefact to signify the importance of national service within the grander scheme of things for Singapore... It is a big recognition (for servicemen), and I look forward to coming and hanging out here.”
Sustainability features
NS Square was designed with environmentally sustainable features to reduce its energy consumption and footprint.
Besides the use of solar panels to supplement its energy needs, more than 80 per cent of NS Square will be naturally or mechanically ventilated to reduce energy consumption from air-conditioning.
The remaining areas will tap into the Marina Bay district cooling network – an underground, centralised energy system that distributes chilled water for air-conditioning, improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions of buildings in the district.
Demolition materials from the Floating Platform such as concrete and steel will be used to supplement the construction materials for the new development. For instance, several of the floating pontoons have been reused as floating barges to support water-borne construction works.