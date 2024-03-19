NS Square to be completed by 2027, a ‘national landmark’ for all Singaporeans: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE – The upcoming NS Square will be a space for national servicemen and their families, featuring a permanent stage deck and grandstand to host National Day Parades (NDPs) and other large-scale events, a water sports centre, and a public waterfront promenade.

It will replace the Marina Bay floating platform – a temporary structure built in 2007 when the National Stadium was closed for renovation, where 11 past NDPs have been held – and is set to be completed by 2027.

Besides being a permanent site for NDPs in the future, it will also host Basic Military Training graduation parades, said Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on March 19 at the ground-breaking ceremony of the site.

It will also house a national service-themed gallery showcasing the stories and contributions of the Singapore Armed Forces, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force national servicemen across generations through various multimedia platforms and hardware displays.

“NS Square will quickly become a national landmark for all Singaporeans and another jewel to add to the already impressive skyline around Marina Bay,” said Dr Ng.

Acknowledging the contributions of national servicemen, he added: “NS Square aims to be a place for NS men and their families to enjoy the peace and prosperity of a Singapore which they have protected over the years.

“This is prime, prime real estate and one given over to national servicemen and their families to show our country’s deep appreciation.”