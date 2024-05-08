NParks probing home-based pet groomer who lost client’s dog that later died in traffic accident

SINGAPORE - A home-based pet grooming business that lost a client’s dog, which was later killed in a traffic accident on April 29, is under investigation.

The National Parks Board (NParks) is conducting a probe into the case, involving a three-year-old cavalier poodle called Emma under the charge of the pet groomer Awesome Pawsome.

Emma’s owner, Ms Janet Tan, 56, had sent her dog to Awesome Pawsome at Ghim Moh Link on the evening of April 29 after she found knots in her fur.

Awesome Pawsome was not Ms Tan’s usual groomer, but she decided to send Emma there anyway because it was a short distance from her home and had more than 200 positive reviews on Google.

When she turned up at the groomer’s premises for her 5.30pm appointment that day, she told The Straits Times she found it unusual that it was located in a HDB flat.

Running a pet grooming service from a Housing Board residential unit is prohibited, but Ms Tan did not know that.

There was only a maid present in the flat, and Ms Tan said she was “concerned” about leaving Emma with her.

She relented only after she called the groomer and was told a female staff member would be arriving shortly, adding that the groomer agreed with her request to send over photos of Emma periodically during the session.

Ms Tan, who works at a digital payments company, also asked the groomers to send Emma back to her home via a private-hire vehicle after the session, and for someone to accompany her on the journey.

At about 7.30pm, the groomer sent Ms Tan a WhatsApp message that Emma was ready to be sent back home, and Ms Tan paid Awesome Pawsome $160.

But about 30 minutes later, she got another message that the groomers had lost Emma.

“Janet, your dog slipped the leash and escaped while we were loading up the car,” read the message, which was seen by ST.

Another message read: “Janet, why is your body harness so loose, it’s not even secured.”