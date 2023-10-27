Novena MRT station reopens after closure caused by smoke from air-con unit

SINGAPORE – Trains travelling along the North-South Line skipped Novena MRT station on Friday evening after an air-conditioning unit filled the underground station with smoke.

The incident led SMRT to close the station and trains to skip the stop for about two hours during the evening travel peak.

A video posted on Facebook at about 5.45pm showed smoke trailing upwards from the station platform to the gantries of the MRT station.

SMRT said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the station was closed as at 5.49pm because of an “incident”, without providing details. It said in a subsequent post at 7.29pm that the station had reopened for service.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, SMRT said free bus services were available for passengers travelling between Newton and Toa Payoh stations. These were still available even after the station reopened.