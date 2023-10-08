Escalator at Clementi MRT station found to be safe after 3 fell while using it

SINGAPORE – Three people were injured after they fell while riding an escalator at Clementi MRT station on Thursday.

A Building and Construction Authority (BCA) spokesperson said its engineers inspected the escalator and checks did not reveal any “equipment abnormalities”.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident did not show the escalator had reversed its direction, it added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at 3150 Commonwealth Avenue West at about 9.30am and three people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Two of the injured commuters are the parents of Ms Michelle Ng, 50.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Ms Ng said her 79-year-old father and 77-year-old mother are “spry” and do not need mobility aids.

They told her that while taking the escalator up to the train station, an elderly man a few steps in front of them fell backwards suddenly.

The man then started sliding down, which caused her parents to fall as well, she added.

“(My mother) could not tell me more about her fall and what happened because she said the next thing she knew, all three old folks were on the escalator landing,” Ms Ng said, adding she found out about the incident at around 3.30pm when her father texted her.

She said her father had cuts, abrasions and bruises on his head, back, arms and legs, while her mother had a dislocated elbow, fractured wrist, as well as bruises and cuts on her hips, arms and forehead.

Her father was discharged on Thursday but visited the emergency department on Saturday evening because his bruises worsened, and he felt light-headed.

In response to queries from ST, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said staff at the station were alerted to the incident at about 10am on Thursday.

“A commuter lost his balance and fell onto two other commuters behind him. Our station staff quickly went on-site and assisted,” he said, adding that first aid was provided.

“Our care team has reached out to the commuters and are in contact with them to render assistance.”

Mr Lam said the escalator was immediately cordoned off for checks.

He added that SMRT’s escalator maintenance contractor conducted a thorough check and confirmed there was no fault on the escalator, after which it was put back in service.