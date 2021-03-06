Nightclub, eatery ordered to close for Covid-19 breaches

A nightclub and a Chinese restaurant have been ordered to shut for failing to observe Covid-19 safe management measures.

Club Peaches in Concorde Shopping Mall and Tasty Loong in Tiong Bahru Road were hit with the closure orders after stepped-up enforcement over the Chinese New Year period last month.

The operator of Invincible Noodle House in Boat Quay has also been fined $14,000 after being found guilty of failing to ensure safe distancing measures and allowing alcohol to be consumed after 10.30pm, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE). Invincible (BBCM) had been charged in court last month over the offences on Oct 2.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said Club Peaches hired hostesses who mingled with different groups of customers across multiple tables on Feb 26.

The Singapore Tourism Board has issued an order forcing it to close for 20 days, from Feb 27 to March 18. This is the club's second offence. It was previously fined $1,000 for seating more than five people at one table during phase two and providing games to patrons on Dec 18.

Under Covid-19 temporary measures), food and beverage outlets are not allowed to provide games if they are not also an amuse-ment centre.

Tasty Loong was ordered to be shut from Feb 25 to today for allowing customers to shout the traditional Chinese New Year "lohei" - which was banned to avoid spreading Covid-19 - and failing to minimise physical interactions between customers and staff.

Thirty-one people have also been fined $300 each for failing to observe safe management measures at parks and beaches on Feb 28. These breaches included gatherings of more than eight people at locations such as Esplanade Park.

"Over the Lunar New Year period, the vast majority of F&B premises and individuals have adhered to safe management measures. However, there remains a minority who continue to be irresponsible and flout the measures," said MSE.

It added that between Jan 22 and Feb 28, a total of 19 F&B outlets were ordered to close and 572 people were fined for breaching regulations. Another 36 F&B outlets were also fined. Three were fined $1,000 each for seating groups of diners less than 1m apart, and failing to check their customers' temperatures before letting them in.

These were RedDot Brewhouse in Dempsey, Rocky Master in Orchard Road and Wine Trade in Cuppage Road.

"While the festive period has drawn to a close, the risk of Covid-19 transmission in the community remains. We urge members of the public and operators to remain vigilant and committed to observing safe management measures," said MSE.