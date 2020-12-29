Ng Teng Fong General Hospital gets new CEO

SINGAPORE - Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) announced on Tuesday (Dec 29) that it will be promoting Dr Quek Lit Sin to chief executive officer with effect from Jan 1.

Dr Quek is currently the deputy chief executive of the hospital and will be replacing its founding CEO, Mr Foo Hee Jug, who had held the position for 11 years.

Mr Foo will focus on and expand his current role at the group level as deputy chief executive of the National University Health System (NUHS).

Professor Yeoh Khay Guan, chief executive of NUHS, said: "I wish to express our deepest appreciation to Mr Foo Hee Jug for his invaluable contribution and leadership. I look forward to (his) continuing contributions in his role as deputy chief executive, (where he will lead) the Group's digital and service transformation to achieve better efficiency and improve patient experience."

He will continue to oversee the JurongHealth Campus with the chief executive of NTFGH reporting to him, said Prof Yeoh.

The JurongHealth Campus comprises Jurong Community Hospital, Jurong Medical Centre and NTFGH.

In 2015, Mr Foo and his team developed and built the 700-bed NTFGH and 400-bed Jurong Community Hospitalas Singapore's first integrated healthcare development.

NTFGH was also the first hospital in Singapore and the whole Asean region to have attained Stage 7 of the HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model, an international standard for utilising and adopting electronic medical record functions.

Dr Quek, who was also a pioneer in building the JurongHealth Campus, played an important role in developing the emergency department at NTFGH.

He designed the emergency department and other emergency spaces within the Campus such that they could be rapidly converted in response to a pandemic surge.

This allowed the hospital to meet the needs of Covid-19 without impacting the quality of care for other patients.

"As the new CEO, Dr Quek will lead the JurongHealth Campus team in the next phase to achieve our aspiration to deliver 'incredible care' across NUHS to every patient, every day," said Dr Yeoh.