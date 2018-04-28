New season of National Steps Challenge to get people to do more

SINGAPORE - A fourth National Steps Challenge is currently in the works, with a focus on taking things to the next level.

With participation rates steadily climbing with each season, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) hopes to encourage participants to engage in moderate to vigorous physical activity in the next season.

The ongoing third season, which will end on Monday (April 30), has attracted about 690,000 sign-ups so far - almost double that of the previous season's figure of over 350,000.

Furthermore, a community challenge, which was introduced for the first time during the third season, also raised a total of $143,000 for the President's Challenge 2018.

The challenge, which drew 48,000 sign-ups, saw participants' steps being converted into donations for 59 beneficiaries of the President's Challenge, including the Care Community Services Society and the Association for Persons with Special Needs.

The cheque was presented to President Halimah Yacob at the community challenge finale on Saturday at Sentosa Palawan Beach.

HPB chief executive officer Zee Yoong Kang said that Singaporeans' support of the National Steps Challenge had provided an opportunity to contribute to a good cause.

He also commended the efforts of participants in staying active while also helping the community, calling it "encouraging".

Under the National Steps Challenge, participants were given a pedometer to monitor their daily step count and they can redeem rewards such as shopping and grocery vouchers if they hit certain targets. Participants are encouraged to walk at least 10,000 steps a day.

More than 1,000 people turned up at the event on Saturday, with many participants saying they were looking forward to a fourth season.

Mr Asyraf bin Mustafa, 28, said that he initially joined the challenge to encourage his ageing parents to live a healthier lifestyle.

"Last time, they weren't very active. But now, they're the ones encouraging me to go out for a walk," he said with a laugh, adding that he hopes to encourage his friends to join as well in the next season.