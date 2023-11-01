New Science Centre to keep pace with society’s challenges: SM Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE - Beyond featuring new exhibits and spaces, the new Science Centre - slated to open by end 2027 - has to be relevant to the challenges of today and in the future, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Wednesday.
To this end, the centre, which will be situated next to Chinese Gardens MRT station, will run programmes and workshops to meet the interests of students, he said, and feature modern themes like food security and sustainability.
It will also provide spaces for innovation and tinkering, like specialised labs and indoor maker spaces for visitors to experiment with technology and tools.
Singapore’s longstanding emphasis on education in science and technology has helped shape the country, in areas from industry and infrastructure to healthcare and homes, said Mr Teo, who was officiating the new centre’s groundbreaking ceremony.
“Science and technology has the power to change the way we live, and the environment we live in, for better or for worse,” he said. “We have nowhere else to go, and we must treasure what we have in this little island nation, carefully navigating the interplay between development, conservation, and sustainability.”
The new Science Centre in the Jurong Lake District is expected to open by the end of 2027, which coincides with its 50th anniversary. Construction works are scheduled to start in the first half of 2024.
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Ms Tan Yen Yen, chairman of the Science Centre Board, and Associate Professor Lim Tit Meng, chief executive of the Science Centre Board, also attended Wednesday’s event.
Since scientific knowledge is constantly evolving, the Science Centre has had to evolve too, said Mr Teo.
He recounted what then-Minister for Health Dr Toh Chin Chye said in his speech at the official opening of the Science Centre over forty years ago: “The centre cannot remain static. It must develop new ideas for exhibits in pace with advancements in science and progress in technology.”
When the Science Centre first opened in 1977, it had four exhibition galleries showcasing 322 exhibits, said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and patron of the Science Centre Board. He added that over the years, the centre has expanded significantly and its contents have been refreshed many times since.
Professor Lim told The Straits Times that the new Science Centre aims to be an inclusive environment in terms of improved accessibility and employing staff with special needs.
“From the moment we step out of the MRT station, we think about how all kinds of constraints will hamper accessibility (to the new centre),” he said, adding that he wants the new centre to be a “happy” place for people with special needs to work.
“It will speak to today’s and tomorrow’s challenges, and be a symbol of science and humanity in balance with nature,” he said.
“It will occupy a special place in Singapore’s education, tourism, and development landscape, and in time to come, the hearts of Singaporeans,” he added.