New Science Centre to keep pace with society’s challenges: SM Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE - Beyond featuring new exhibits and spaces, the new Science Centre - slated to open by end 2027 - has to be relevant to the challenges of today and in the future, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Wednesday.

To this end, the centre, which will be situated next to Chinese Gardens MRT station, will run programmes and workshops to meet the interests of students, he said, and feature modern themes like food security and sustainability.

It will also provide spaces for innovation and tinkering, like specialised labs and indoor maker spaces for visitors to experiment with technology and tools.

Singapore’s longstanding emphasis on education in science and technology has helped shape the country, in areas from industry and infrastructure to healthcare and homes, said Mr Teo, who was officiating the new centre’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“Science and technology has the power to change the way we live, and the environment we live in, for better or for worse,” he said. “We have nowhere else to go, and we must treasure what we have in this little island nation, carefully navigating the interplay between development, conservation, and sustainability.”

The new Science Centre in the Jurong Lake District is expected to open by the end of 2027, which coincides with its 50th anniversary. Construction works are scheduled to start in the first half of 2024.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Ms Tan Yen Yen, chairman of the Science Centre Board, and Associate Professor Lim Tit Meng, chief executive of the Science Centre Board, also attended Wednesday’s event.