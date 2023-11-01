Five highlights to look out for at the new Science Centre

SINGAPORE - The new Science Centre in the Jurong Lake District is expected to open by end 2027, the year of its 50th anniversary. Construction works are scheduled to start in the first half of 2024.

The 55,000 sq m building, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects together with local firm Architects 61, will be developed over a site of about 7.4 hectares. It will be about 25 per cent larger than the current centre.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new centre, at the site located next to Chinese Garden MRT station.

Here are five things visitors can expect to see at the new centre when it is completed.

1. Larger children’s gallery