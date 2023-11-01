Five highlights to look out for at the new Science Centre

SINGAPORE - The new Science Centre in the Jurong Lake District is expected to open by end 2027, the year of its 50th anniversary. Construction works are scheduled to start in the first half of 2024.
The 55,000 sq m building, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects together with local firm Architects 61, will be developed over a site of about 7.4 hectares. It will be about 25 per cent larger than the current centre.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new centre, at the site located next to Chinese Garden MRT station.
Here are five things visitors can expect to see at the new centre when it is completed.
1. Larger children’s gallery
The new KidsSTOP, which will be more than twice its current size, will feature hands-on, interactive exhibits that encourage exploration for young children.
The space will have an interactive outdoor waterplay area and a sensory trail at the roof garden, among other features. Older students will have specialised labs and workshops that encourage hands-on learning of scientific concepts.
The centre will also work with partners on exhibitions and programmes for parents to encourage their children’s exploration of educational activities.
2. Fire tornado show
The Science Centre’s existing fire tornado show will be remade and featured more prominently at its new home at the Outdoor Amphitheatre which will be open to the public. Visitors can come face to face with a fire tornado housed in a specially built chamber.
3. Attractive views
Visitors will get to enjoy scenic views of Jurong Lake and its surrounding gardens through large windows of the new building from the rooftop gardens, or as they stroll along the 30-metre wide outdoor activity plaza linking Chinese Garden MRT station to the Jurong Lake promenade.
The rooftop garden above the easternmost block of the new building will be an event space available for public booking. At night, visitors can enjoy stargazing at the Observatory, a space at the back of the new Science Centre facing Jurong Lake, which features a telescope for gazing into the sky.
Members of the public will be able to interact with science exhibits along nature trails. The Science Centre will also work with other agencies like National Parks Board and nature groups to develop learning trails and programmes.
4. More focus on real-world issues
The centre will also cater to the interests of youth and adults, by encouraging more dialogues on real-world issues such as sustainability and climate change, as well as emerging technologies like generative artificial intelligence through workshops and other events.
Exhibitions will feature themes like food security and showcase sustainability-focused research and innovations by local institutions.
5. Testbed for new experiences
The centre will support experimentation and entrepreneurship by providing spaces for innovation, including specialised labs, like the Eco-Lab - a space for students to conduct experiments in a garden environment - and indoor maker spaces - where visitors can experiment with the new Science Centre’s tools and technology.
It will also try out new concepts and ideas. For example, the centre has experimented with concepts beyond science, such as the Comic Art and Sci Fi Expo in September 2023, where fans of comics, animation and cosplay came together to learn about the art and technology involved in creating comics. The new centre will feature more of such experiences.