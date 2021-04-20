New SafeEntry system installed at over 2,700 places across Singapore

SINGAPORE - The compulsory roll-out of SafeEntry Gateway devices in places with large numbers of visitors was completed on Monday (April 19).

Malls, cinemas, supermarkets and hospitals are among more than 2,700 locations that are equipped with the new SafeEntry system.

Visitors can now tap their TraceTogether token, or phone with the TraceTogether app, on the devices to register their visit for contact tracing purposes.

This paves the way for TraceTogether to be the only means to register visitors at across 200,000 locations in Singapore where SafeEntry is deployed.

On March 16, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) announced that selected places with crowds had to implement the new check-in method, using either a physical device called the SafeEntry Gateway Box or the SafeEntry (Business) app by April 19.

These venues included popular wet markets, large stand-alone retail outlets, selected museums and galleries, places of worship, and funeral parlours with wake halls, as well as Mice (meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions) venues hosting more than 100 people.

Existing SafeEntry check-in methods using QR codes or a visitor's NRIC will still be available at these places.

For now, public venues are not required to implement TraceTogether-only SafeEntry, except for events or businesses that are part of ongoing pilots, such as live performances, cinemas and selected nightlife venues.

In response to queries, the SNDGO said that the majority of mandated venues were already using the SafeEntry Gateway for check-ins before Monday.

Apart from enabling faster check-ins, the new system can tell whether a TraceTogether token is in working condition for effective digital contact tracing.

Those with TraceTogether tokens that are not working can take them to token replacement booths, which from this month are set up at some venues with the gateway system.

They can also get them replaced at any community club. Replacement is free.

With more than 90 per cent of Singapore residents on the TraceTogether programme, the SNDGO has encouraged more businesses to set up the SafeEntry Gateway device for the convenience of their patrons.

Operators of venues that the Government has identified as requiring the SafeEntry Gateway Box can get up to four for free.

If they need more, they can appeal to the Government Technology Agency, which developed the gateway system.

Operators can also download the free SafeEntry (Business) app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

More information on the application and set-up of the SafeEntry Gateway is available on the SafeEntry website.