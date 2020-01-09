New or good-as-new notes for CNY available from today

Banks here will be providing new Singapore dollar notes to customers for the Chinese New Year.

DBS and POSB will issue the new and good-as-new notes from today. Customers can collect new notes at 40 POSB pop-up ATMs at 20 community clubs island-wide from today until Jan 24, the eve of Chinese New Year.

OCBC and UOB customers can also get the new notes from today.

COLLECTION AT DBS/POSB

The banking group's customers can reserve time slots to exchange old notes for new ones via its online reservation system.

They can choose from denominations of $2, $10 and $50 and collect them on their preferred dates and times at all full-service branches, except the DBS Marina Bay Sands branch and DBS Woodlands Service Centre branch.

At the pop-up ATMs, they can withdraw new notes that add up to sums of $100, $300, $500 and $600. They can choose from denominations of $2, $10 and $50.

People collecting and withdrawing new or good-as-new notes at branches or pop-up ATMs will receive two sets of red packets.

DBS said recycling bins for used red packets will be available at all branches here from Jan 28.

COLLECTION AT OCBC

OCBC said it has set up areas for queueing and converted about 40 meeting rooms and counters across its branch network for customers to withdraw or exchange new notes.

Mr Sunny Quek, OCBC Singapore's head of consumer financial services, said: "For quicker service at these counters, customers can choose our pre-packed OCBC Fortune Packs, which contain 100 $2 notes and 30 $10 notes.

"We have 19 Sunday banking branches that are open from 11am to 7pm, so customers do not need to take time off work on weekdays to change notes."

Given the limited stocks of new notes each day, customers can exchange up to $500 a day at OCBC.

The bank has also rolled out a digital Chinese New Year queue service on its mobile banking app for customers to check on the availability of new notes at its branches in real time.

Customers can get a queue number on the app before heading to the branch, to minimise waiting time.

The bank said 2,000 digital queue tickets were issued during Chinese New Year last year.

COLLECTION AT UOB

UOB customers can reserve new notes online via UOB personal Internet banking from today until Jan 19.

They can reserve them in denominations of $2, $10 and $50, capped at $1,400 in total, the bank said.

Customers can choose preferred dates and branches to collect their new notes after reserving them.

The last day for collection is Jan 21.

Walk-in exchange for new notes is also available from today until Jan 24 at all UOB branches, except those at these malls - Hangout@SP, Sengkang Express and Tampines One.