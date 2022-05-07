New Kallang Polyclinic to pilot automated vaccine management system to ensure patient safety

SINGAPORE - Kallang residents can now access a range of healthcare services with a new polyclinic near their homes.

Kallang Polyclinic, which shares premises with Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital in Serangoon Road and is a five-minute walk from Boon Keng MRT station, expects to serve 1,000 patients a day.

Officially opened on Saturday (May 7) by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, the polyclinic has been receiving patients since October last year.

In his opening address, Mr Ong said: "This is our 22nd polyclinic and is one of our three newest polyclinics that opened in the past year (2021). With this latest polyclinic, we are another step closer to our target of having 32 polyclinics by 2030."

Kallang Polyclinic is also the first National Healthcare Group (NHG) polyclinic to have a fully automated vaccine management system.

Similar to a vending machine, it allows nurses to select from different types of vaccines for the one needed by a patient, such as a flu shot.

Once the shot is selected, the system dispenses the vaccine in less than five minutes. Nurses can cross-check if the item dispensed is correct by scanning it with an in-built image recognition feature in the system.

Previously, nurses had to open a vaccine fridge, search for what they needed, and check stocks.

The new system will save up to 45 minutes of nurses' time as it monitors and reports inventory in real time compared with the manual stock-taking of the vaccines.

The aim is to enable nurses to focus more on patient care and mitigate the risk of human error, such as administering the wrong vaccine.

Dr Valerie Teo, head of Kallang Polyclinic, said: "Now, as we are heading towards digitalisation and automation, we need to innovate especially primary healthcare, improve our efficiency and at the same time, enhance our patient safety."

The polyclinic will also be one of the first NHG polyclinics to introduce a patient advisory council consisting of seven residents from the neighbourhood who are also patients of the clinic.

Council member Peter Seah, 68, said he accepted the invitation to join the council because he is "able to contribute to new initiatives for the benefit of the patients and those people using the polyclinic".

Formed last year, the council has helped deliver solutions to patients.

For instance, it helped simplify instructions for the self-help blood pressure machines in the polyclinic and recommended having a dedicated holder that patients could easily place their urine samples in to speed up the collection process.