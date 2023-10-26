5 new courses announced to help mid-career workers switch to built environment sector

SINGAPORE - Mid-career workers looking to switch to the built environment sector can gain the necessary skills through five new SkillsFuture career transition programmes to be launched by the end of 2023.

The programmes are suitable for both mid-career workers without prior experience in the built environment sector, and individuals with relevant experience who are looking to change to new job roles.

Announced at the launch of the Built Environment Innovation Hub housed in the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Braddell Campus on Thursday, these part-time programmes span nine to 12 months and cover areas such as digital delivery, sustainable design and computational design.

They will comprise both classroom learning – taught mainly in the evenings and using technology-enabled learning platforms – and workplace attachments.

Eligible individuals can receive funding covering up to 90 per cent of the SkillsFuture course fees, and use their SkillsFuture credits to offset the remaining amount.

Speaking at the launch of the new hub, Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah said the facility will seek to connect people, showcase innovative technologies and facilitate learning to accelerate the transformation of the sector.

Serving as a living lab for research collaborators and firms, the hub also houses the test bed of an innovative cooling solution developed by collaborators from BCA, the National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore Institute of Technology, Kajima Corp and Surbana Jurong.