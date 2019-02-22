NCSS launches inclusive campaign with music video featuring people with disabilities

SINGAPORE - The National Council of Social Service (NCSS) launched its annual campaign to promote an inclusive society on Friday (Feb 22), with this year's edition focused on working with corporate and community partners to provide more opportunities for people with disabilities.

The "See The True Me" campaign, now into its third year, will also feature a music video, directed by celebrated local director Royston Tan, with performers with disabilities.

Among the 10 partners NCSS is working with to adopt inclusive hiring practices are LiHo, McDonald's and People's Association Water-Venture.

For instance, LiHo is opening a concept store at Cathay Cineleisure in late March that will be entirely managed by people with disabilities.

People's Association Water-Venture is working with NCSS to organise a series of disability-friendly sports carnivals this year. The first carnival in January saw more than 500 participants take part in activities such as dragon boating, hansa sailing and wheelchair basketball.

NCSS deputy chief executive officer Tina Huang said: "It takes an ecosystem approach to sustain inclusivity, and it is our hope that persons with disabilities today are more empowered and given opportunities to participate meaningfully in the community."

For the music video, the song Fire In The Rain was composed by singer-songwriter Don Richmond, with rap lyrics by local rapper ShiGGa Shay.

Ms Adelyn Koh, an 18-year-old who is visually impaired due to a rare eye disease called Peter Anomaly, is the lead singer.

Mr Tan said: "(The project was) very important for me because I believe persons with disabilities have so many talents to offer.

"I hope that through the music video, we are able to celebrate their abilities and talents. I was very honoured and touched by their passion."