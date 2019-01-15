New awards for people with disabilities launched by ESM Goh

SINGAPORE - A set of awards recognising people with disabilities who excel in fields such as sports, art and music was launched by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong on Tuesday (Jan 15).

There are two categories of the Goh Chok Tong (GCT) Enable Awards, of which UBS Investment Bank is the principal sponsor.

The GCT Enable Awards (UBS Achievement) recognise people with disabilities who have made significant achievements in their fields. Up to three winners yearly will receive $10,000 each.

The GCT Enable Awards (UBS Promise) are for those with the potential to develop in their field and winners will each be awarded $5,000. There will be up to 10 recipients a year for this award.

ESM Goh said at the launch, held at The Art Faculty at Enabling Village: "All too often, society recognises only the winners... and ignores those who have struggled, tried and contributed to the country in their own small ways. We would want to shift society's focus away from a person's disabilities to his abilities."

The awards, an initiative by the Mediacorp Enable Fund, are also supported by the Singapore Totalisator Board as founding sponsor.

The awards recognise, encourage and promote contributions made by people with disabilities to society, said Mr Goh, who is also an MP for Marine Parade GRC.

The chairman of the awards evaluation panel, Associate Professor Wong Meng Ee, teaches at the National Institute of Education and is visually impaired.

"While efforts to date have highlighted the challenges faced by people with disabilities and efforts to address them, it is equally important to have an initiative that celebrates their successes," he said.

Nominees for the awards must be Singapore citizens or permanent residents aged at least 18, and have a permanent disability such as autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability (IQ of 70 and below), physical disability, and hearing or visual impairment.

Nominations for the awards are open until March 31 this year and the winners will be announced in July.