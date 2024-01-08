NAC, LTA roll out themed train on North East Line, murals at 7 stations

SINGAPORE – Passengers on the North East Line will be able to take a themed train that is decked out in neon colours from Jan 8 to 28, under an initiative to introduce more art in public transport spaces.

The art in the themed train is part of a project called My Mother Says, which will also include a light installation at Tampines Mart as part of Singapore Art Week 2024 from Jan 19 to 28.

Passengers who scan the QR codes in the themed train will be able to view the My Mother Says Instagram account, and the stories behind the quotes and words of wisdom shared by Singaporeans from all walks of life.

Other artwork from Singapore Art Week will be featured on posters at seven MRT stations – Paya Lebar, Rochor, Little India, Bugis, Bencoolen, Dhoby Ghaut and HarbourFront – from Jan 8 to 28. These stations form an art trail that links several art week event locations.

This project marks the start of a three-year partnership between the National Arts Council (NAC) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), which was launched on Jan 8.

The collaboration will bring the arts to commuters on their daily travel and aims to create a greater appreciation for local talents as commuters enjoy art on the go, said Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, who attended the launch.

The artists featured at the seven stations hope the posters will capture commuters’ attention and encourage them to learn more about their artwork and Singapore Art Week.

“I hope that they get curious enough to scan the QR code and look up more about the work,” said Mr Chris Chai, one of three artists of Off The Wall: Modern Wisdoms, which is featured on a poster in HarbourFront MRT station.