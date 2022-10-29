Charcoal drawings, quirky book titles: 7 art works in Thomson-East Coast Line stations you should not miss

SINGAPORE - The 11 Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) MRT stations opening on Nov 11 will not only shorten journeys, they will also offer aesthetic experiences, with works of art by local artists galore.

From gigantic sculptures to trompe l’oeil (trick of the eye) charcoal drawings, each of the 11 stations has pieces inspired by the area the station is in, aiming to draw the attention of commuters.

On Wednesday and Thursday, The Straits Times visited each of the TEL stations for a preview of the works, commissioned by the Land Transport Authority under the Art in Transit programme.

The works were conceptualised nearly 10 years ago when the line was still in its planning stage. Here are seven picks that commuters can explore when the stations open.

1. Be dazzled by city lights at Orchard station