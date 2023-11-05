MyRepublic users face connectivity issues; some users say helpline also unavailable

SINGAPORE – Customers of Internet service provider MyRepublic experienced mobile connectivity issues and a broadband disruption early on Sunday morning.

The Downdetector website, which records Internet disruptions, showed an increase in complaints about MyRepublic from about 6.30am. By 10.47am, there were 134 reports.

At 9.45am, MyRepublic said on its website: “We are aware of a network disruption affecting the connectivity of our 4G mobile customers. Our network team is currently investigating the cause, and we will share an update on the situation momentarily.”

The Straits Times has contacted MyRepublic for more information.

Several users decided to take to Facebook to air their grievances.

User Harrison Cheng commented: “Mobile data (was) suddenly down, and I couldn’t make a taxi booking to catch a flight. Really traumatic.”

Another customer, Ace Low, said: “What happened?! I needed to send an urgent report and your data just went down?!”

A few users noticed that MyRepublic’s helpline was also down, and said they were unsure how to seek assistance.