Nets-related services restored after ‘intermittent connectivity issue’ during lunch hour

Nets announced that its Nets QR and eNets were facing “intermittent connectivity issues”. PHOTO: ST FILE
Vihanya Rakshika
Correspondent
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
34 min ago

SINGAPORE - Nets-related services have been restored after being disrupted for about an hour on Friday afternoon.

In a Facebook post at 12.25pm, Nets announced that its Nets QR and eNets were facing “intermittent connectivity issues”.

Netizens commented on social media that they were facing inconveniences during lunch hour due to the outage and were not able to make transactions.

At around 1.30pm, Nets updated on its Facebook page that Nets QR and eNets have been restored.

DBS announced at 12.45pm that its “Nets-related services, including Nets QR Scan & Pay are currently unavailable”.

The bank said its customers can continue to use their DBS/POSB credit and debit cards, as well as PayNow, to make payments.

Users were not able to make transactions due to the outage. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

As at 1.50pm, there were 157 reports about the problems facing DBS banking services on DownDetector, a site which monitors and tracks realtime outages.

The Straits Times has contacted Nets and DBS for comment.

