THE BIG STORY

Law to formalise assurances on TraceTogether data use

A law will be passed to formalise assurances made earlier that data from TraceTogether, if needed for criminal investigations, can be used to look into only seven categories of serious offences, including kidnapping, rape and murder. The legislation will be introduced in the next Parliament sitting next month on a certificate of urgency.

OCBC appoints its first female group CEO

OCBC Bank has appointed its first female group chief executive - and the first woman to head a local bank. Ms Helen Wong, 59, will succeed Mr Samuel Tsien, 66, who retires on April 14 after nine years in the top job. Chairman Ooi Sang Kuang said the appointment marks the board's focus on succession planning and talent management.



Masks found among household trash at a dumpsite in West Java, Indonesia. ST PHOTO: LINDA YULISMAN



NEWS FOCUS

The dark side of the surge in disposable mask use

Face masks have helped curb infections and have made everyday life safer as coronavirus cases surge worldwide. But the billions of masks that are used daily across the globe are creating a growing environmental problem that could last much longer than the pandemic. Disposable masks are made from plastics, which can take decades to break down. In addition to masks, the pandemic has also led to a surge in other plastic waste.

WORLD

Boeing to pay $3.3b in B-737 Max settlement costs

Boeing will pay more than US$2.5 billion (S$3.3 billion) in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the United States Department of Justice over two plane crashes that killed 346 people and led to the grounding of the B-737 Max. The deal caps a 21-month probe into the design and development of the aircraft.

SPORT

IOC official worried over latest virus wave in Japan

Hours after Tokyo's second state of emergency went into effect yesterday, veteran International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Dick Pound warned that the Games are not certain to go ahead in July owing to the latest coronavirus wave in Japan. But the organisers maintain that they will plan for a safe and secure event.



ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



LIFE

Hospital visits made less stressful for kids

The new Khoo Teck Puat-National University Children's Medical Institute aims to put its child visitors at ease from the get-go. The 10-storey ambulatory centre has adopted a "playscape" design approach (above) to make visiting the hospital less stressful for children, their families and caregivers.