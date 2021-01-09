IOC casts doubt on games

TOKYO • A high-profile member of the Olympic movement has said that the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic meant nobody could be sure whether the Games would go ahead in less than 200 days.

"I can't be certain because the ongoing elephant in the room would be the surges in the virus," Canadian Dick Pound, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) longest-serving member told the BBC.

Over 15,000 athletes from almost every country in the world are expected to descend on Tokyo for the Olympics, which start on July 23, and the subsequent Paralympics.

Fears over whether the Games can be held in Tokyo have increased in the last few weeks as Covid-19 cases surge in Japan and around the world.

Pound's comments come on the back of Games host Japan declaring a one-month state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and three neighbouring prefectures on Thursday to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga this week insisted he was still committed to holding the Games as "proof of mankind's victory over the virus".

The Games organisers also insisted that the emergency would not derail plans.

"This declaration of emergency offers an opportunity to get the Covid-19 situation under control and for Tokyo 2020 to plan for a safe and secure Games this summer, and we will proceed with the necessary preparations accordingly," they said yesterday.

But the emergency is likely to harden public opinion, with a majority already opposed to holding the quadrennial Games this year even before the third wave worsened.

Japan has yet to approve a coronavirus vaccine, with Mr Suga saying that he hopes the first jabs can begin late next month.

The situation around the rest of the world is no better, with much of Europe and the United States also in the grip of a second or third wave of the virus.

The US counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday of nearly 4,000, during which the country notched up 265,246 new infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, the day England went into a lockdown, Britain recorded 62,322 new coronavirus infections and 1,041 deaths.

The same day, Portugal - a nation of just 10 million people - reported 10,000 new cases while Ireland closed its schools in a bid to bring its own infection rates under control.

There are also two variations of Covid-19 steadily making their way around the world. The British strain and another which emerged in South Africa are both believed to be more infectious versions of the virus.

Pound, 78, is one of the Olympic movement's most vocal officials. A former chief of the World Anti-Doping Agency, he was one of the first IOC members to indicate early last year that the Tokyo Olympics were in doubt because of the pandemic.

That eventually came to pass with the IOC and the Japanese government jointly announcing last March that the Games would be delayed by a year.

On Thursday, he also told Sky News that athletes should be prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccines so the beleaguered Tokyo Games could go ahead.

"In Canada, where we might have 300 or 400 athletes - to take 300 or 400 vaccines out of several million in order to have Canada represented at an international event of this stature, character and level - I don't think there would be any kind of a public outcry about that," he said.

"It's a decision for each country to make and there will be people saying they are jumping the queue but I think that is the most realistic way of it going ahead."

