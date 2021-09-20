Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 20.

New Covid-19 community care facilities to be set up for stable patients with underlying conditions

The first such facility at the NTUC Health nursing home in Tampines will start operations on Thursday (Sept 23).

1,012 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; second day in a row new infections cross 1,000 mark

919 cases were in the community, 90 were among dormitory residents and three cases were imported.

Number of Covid-19 patients in ICU can go up very quickly, so S'pore cannot afford to be complacent: Lawrence Wong

Mr Lawrence Wong urged the public to scale back on non-essential social activities, practise good hygiene and comply with safe management measures.

The science behind Covid-19 vaccine boosters: Do we really need an extra shot?

A guide to whether people need an additional dose, the pros and cons, and broader implications of getting one.

Singapore property agencies offering cash incentives for agents to jump ship amid hot market

The hot property market has sparked a recruitment war between real estate agencies.

S'pore counsellors face burnout as more people seek therapy amid Covid-19 pandemic

More people are seeking help for mental health concerns and stress related to employment and family relationships.

The Straits Times remains best read title, with clear shift to digital, across all age groups: Survey

The Straits Times is read by 44 per cent of people aged 15 and above in Singapore.

McDonald's to continue running Ridout Tea Garden outlet in Queensway after winning tender

It previously said it would cease operations there in December upon the expiry of its tenancy agreement.

Xi Jinping's celebrity crackdown no match for Universal Studios in China

Tickets for the grand opening on Monday, priced at 638 yuan (S$133), sold out within 30 minutes of going online.

Be a coach and cheerleader for your child during exam season

A week before the PSLE, listening to your children and showing them your unwavering support is key.

