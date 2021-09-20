1,012 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; second day in a row new infections cross 1,000 mark

SINGAPORE – More than 1,000 new Covid-19 infections were reported in Singapore for the second day in a row on Sunday (Sept 19).

There were a total of 1,012 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily number since April 23 last year when there were 1,037 new cases.

Of the local cases, 919 were in the community and 90 cases were among dormitory residents, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). Of these, 321 are seniors above 60 years old.

The remaining three cases were imported.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 77,804.

There were also two new Covid-19 clusters reported at nursing homes, with transmission detected among residents and staff, said MOH.

Woodlands Care Home has a total of 12 cases, of which 11 are residents.

Windsor Convalescent Home in Pasir Panjang has 10 cases, of which nine are residents.

A new cluster also surfaced in My Little Campus (Yishun), with transmission detected among staff and pre-schoolers in the school. Of the 11 cases in the cluster, two are staff and nine are pre-schoolers.

MOH said two new cases were added to the cluster at Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Food Centre, which now has 41 cases. The cluster comprises 24 staff and 17 household contacts, the ministry said, adding that all workers at the market and food centre will be tested.

These four new clusters are among 16 clusters that MOH is monitoring.

There are currently 873 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, up from 863 the day before.

Those in need of oxygen supplementation rose from 105 the day before to 118. There are also 21 in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from 18.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 116 are seniors above the age of 60.

Read the full MOH press release here.