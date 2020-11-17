Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 17.
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
It's the second US company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.
S&P 500, Dow close at all-time highs on reignited Covid-19 vaccine hopes
News of the vaccine efficacy boosted hopes of the US economy emerging from a year of downturn.
Lifelong learning, investment in public goods key to overcoming long-term challenges: Tharman
Covid-19 can be tackled in ways that also address longer-term problems, he said.
Lorry driver arrested after colliding into trees in front of HDB block
The lorry driver was conscious when he was taken to hospital.
Biden says 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to cooperate on Covid-19
"If we have to wait until Jan 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind," he said.
Getting on the fast track towards making at least 11 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine
It is a multilateral effort as no one country can think of manufacturing a vaccine on its own.
Biden's foreign policy: A prognosis
Biden knows that America cannot be the leader of the world if it thinks only of itself, says Tommy Koh.
Wet weather to continue in the next two weeks, temperatures may rise to 35 deg C on some days
Showers are expected on most days in the next fortnight.
Grab says platform is secure after police reports filed over unauthorised GrabPay transactions
It also urged customers to stay vigilant.
Cruise to nowhere: Safe indulgence with Covid-19 tests for all and freedom to travel
The World Dream sailed on Nov 6 with 1,400 Singapore residents on board.