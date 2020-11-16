Wall Street rises at open as Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

News of the vaccine efficacy boosted hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-induced downturn.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday (Nov 16) after Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, boosting hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-induced downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192.55 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 29,672.36.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.01 points, or 0.42%, at 3,600.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.82 points, or 0.15%, to 11,847.11 at the opening bell.

