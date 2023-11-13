Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 13, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Nearly 15,000 visitors at Istana’s Deepavali open house

Visitors queued up to take photos with Mr Tharman in his first Istana open house.

Malaysians see lower profits, cut travelling, amid weaker ringgit

The govt has no plans to peg the ringgit to the US dollar, and an economist said the worst may be over.

More Gaza hospitals suspend operations as Israel hunts Hamas

Hospitals in northern Gaza are blockaded and barely able to care for those inside, staff said.

Tracking Singapore’s online black market for pets

Underground marketplaces on Telegram hawk live animals to people in Singapore who want them as pets.

Covid-19 shot during pregnancy cuts baby’s risk of death by almost 80%: Study

The babies are also 15 per cent less likely to need intensive care in the first 28 days of their lives.

YouTuber, fraud investigation start-up among those stepping up to fight scams

They bring with them unique skills to help tackle the scam scourge.

Crow attacks 2 children near Marine Terrace Market

Both children were not injured, said their mother.

She’s just 12, and she has raised over $1.2 million for charity

Chng Rui Jie started organising online fund-raisers through Giving.sg when she was nine.

88% of units at J’den condo on site of former JCube mall sold at launch

All 148 smaller units, comprising one- to two-bedroom apartments, were sold.

S’porean flight attendant nabbed after allegedly shoplifting and biting a man’s arm in Japan

She is suspected to have stolen goods worth about 10,000 yen, including bath towels and tote bags.

