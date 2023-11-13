Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 13, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Nearly 15,000 visitors at Istana’s Deepavali open house
Malaysians see lower profits, cut travelling, amid weaker ringgit
The govt has no plans to peg the ringgit to the US dollar, and an economist said the worst may be over.
More Gaza hospitals suspend operations as Israel hunts Hamas
Hospitals in northern Gaza are blockaded and barely able to care for those inside, staff said.
Tracking Singapore’s online black market for pets
Underground marketplaces on Telegram hawk live animals to people in Singapore who want them as pets.
Covid-19 shot during pregnancy cuts baby’s risk of death by almost 80%: Study
The babies are also 15 per cent less likely to need intensive care in the first 28 days of their lives.
YouTuber, fraud investigation start-up among those stepping up to fight scams
Crow attacks 2 children near Marine Terrace Market
She’s just 12, and she has raised over $1.2 million for charity
Chng Rui Jie started organising online fund-raisers through Giving.sg when she was nine.
88% of units at J’den condo on site of former JCube mall sold at launch
S’porean flight attendant nabbed after allegedly shoplifting and biting a man’s arm in Japan
She is suspected to have stolen goods worth about 10,000 yen, including bath towels and tote bags.