Malaysians see lower profits, cut travelling, amid weaker ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR – A sharp downturn in the fortunes of the ringgit, which hit a near-record low against the US dollar and reached an all-time low against the Singapore dollar in October, has sent jitters through Malaysian households and businesses alike.

The ringgit has been hovering at 25-year lows in recent weeks, hitting almost 4.8 to the US dollar last month, the lowest since the 1998 Asian financial crisis when it hit a historic low of 4.885 to the greenback.

The Singapore dollar surged to 3.5086 against the ringgit on Oct 24. It first breached the 3.5 mark on Oct 23, according to Bloomberg data.

The latest slump has sparked concern among Malaysians, many of whom curtailed overseas travel plans and now have to spend more when buying imported goods.

The ringgit has since recovered to 4.72 per US dollar.

Housewife Melissa Lim, 45, from Kuala Lumpur said her family had planned to holiday in Singapore, but scrapped the idea due to the unfavourable currency exchange rate for the ringgit.

“It’s very expensive. One night’s stay will cost us at least RM1,000 (S$288) for four people,” Madam Lim told The Straits Times.

Apart from travel, Malaysians also have to fork out more on items such as food due to the ringgit’s slide. Food prices in Malaysia climbed by 3.9 per cent year-on-year in September.

Adding to inflationary pressures, owners of small food businesses have had to raise prices due to the soaring cost of ingredients in a country which is a net importer of food, purchasing some RM79 billion worth of foreign food items in 2021.

Ms Nicole Nadia, 38, who sells ready-to-eat food products from home such as spicy sambal squid, said that the prices of imported raw materials for her products have increased drastically.

“We have no choice but to increase the price according to the current pricing of raw materials. This is the first time we have (had) to do this since we started our business in 2021,” she told ST.

The price of dried squid from Vietnam has gone up from RM36 per kg to RM50, while the price of chilli paste made from dried chillies imported from India and Thailand has increased from RM5 to RM7 per kg, she said.

“It may look like just a few ringgit, but when we add the other ingredients we purchased, the difference is really noticeable.”

Her sambal squid used to cost RM16 for 250g, but she has had to raise the price to RM20.