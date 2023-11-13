Covid-19 shot during pregnancy cuts baby’s risk of death by almost 80%: Study

SINGAPORE – Babies whose mothers got an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy have a lower risk of neonatal death and neonatal intensive care admission, new research has found.

This finding from a large-scale study in Ontario, Canada, of more than 142,000 live births was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (Jama) in October.

It found that compared with infants whose mothers had not received the Covid-19 vaccine, the 85,670 infants whose mothers had received at least one mRNA vaccine during pregnancy had 14 per cent lower risks of severe morbidity, 78 per cent lower risk of death and were 15 per cent less likely to need intensive care in the first 28 days of their lives.

The study, which followed the infants till the age of six months, found no adverse effects from the vaccine.

Doctors here were fully supportive of women getting the Covid-19 vaccine or booster shots during pregnancy.

Neither KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) nor the National University Hospital (NUH) know the vaccine take-up rate among their patients, but Singapore General Hospital (SGH) said almost all, if not all, of its patients take the vaccine.

Dr Pamela Partana of SGH’s Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology said: “Due to the change in immunity during pregnancy, pregnant women tend to fare worse if they contract Covid-19 during pregnancy, compared to the non-pregnant cohort.”

Dr Serene Thain, a consultant in Maternal Fetal Medicine at KKH, said that during the pandemic, unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid-19 needed to be hospitalised for two or three weeks, while those who had been vaccinated could be cared for at home.

She explained that during pregnancy, women are at a greater risk of severe disease if they are unvaccinated and catch Covid-19.

“This may be due to the changes in pregnancy such as raised heart rate and oxygen intake, reduced lung capacity, increased risk for venous thromboembolism, etc,” she said.

Venous thromboembolism, or blood clots in the veins, could result in a clot in the lungs, which blocks blood flowing through. This, Dr Thain said, “could be potentially life-threatening”.

She also said Covid-19 vaccines generate antibody production in pregnant women that can be conferred on their baby, thereby reducing the likelihood of Covid-19-related hospitalisation and serious complications among infants aged six months or younger.

Dr Yung Chee Fu, a senior paediatric infectious diseases consultant at KKH, added that vaccination not only protects pregnant women against severe disease, but also against poor delivery outcomes.

Dr Low Jia Ming of the Khoo Teck Puat – National University Children’s Medical Institute said: “There is solid scientific evidence that the benefits of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy far outweigh the risks.”

Almost 90 per cent of people here have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and just over 80 per cent have had the three jabs Singapore considers confers minimum protection.

An editorial that accompanied the article in Jama said pregnant women should protect themselves and their babies by getting not just the Covid-19 vaccine, but also the Tdap shot, and vaccines against influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).