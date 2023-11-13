WHO restores communication with Al-Shifa hospital, 5 babies dead

GAZA - The World Health Organization (WHO) has managed to restore communication with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday.

"Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore," he added in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

WHO lost communication on Saturday and the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said that operations at Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended after it ran out of fuel.

A total of five premature babies and seven critical patients have died in the hospital, a Hamas official said Sunday, as the facility suffers fuel shortages amid intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants.

“We fear the toll will rise further by morning,” said Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

Israel’s military said it had offered to evacuate newborn babies and had placed 300 litres of fuel at Shifa’s entrance on Saturday night, but that both gestures had been blocked by Hamas.

Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Shifa, said reports of refusing to leave the diesel were “lies and slander.” REUTERS, AFP